AFX Global Expert

Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode

This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA).

Operating Mode

  • Opens trades on each new bar.

  • Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions.

  • Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe.

Recovery Mode (Optional)

  • If Recovery Mode is activated, the system will enter an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses on negative trades.

  • Implements an optimized strategy to recover losing trades with low risk.

Key Features

  • 100% automated and customizable.

  • Supports multiple pairs and markets.

  • Optimized for efficient risk management.

  • Ideal for traders looking for an adaptable and effective strategy. Available now to enhance your trading performance.

Explanation of Each VariableBuy Configuration

  • Buy: Indicates that the buy section is activated (Buy Zone).

  • UseBuy: Enables buy orders.

  • AddMBuyNewTrade: Allows additional buy orders based on price analysis.

  • AddBuyMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for buys, increasing lot size in case of loss.

  • LotsB: Initial lot size for buys.

  • Max_Trades_Buy: Maximum number of allowed buy trades.

  • MagicNumber_Buy: Unique identifier for buy trades.

Sell Configuration

  • Sell: Indicates that the sell section is activated (Sell Zone).

  • UseSell: Enables sell orders.

  • AddSellNewTrade: Allows additional sell orders based on price analysis.

  • AddSellMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for sells.

  • LotsS: Initial lot size for sells.

  • Max_Trades_Sell: Maximum number of allowed sell trades.

  • MagicNumber_Sell: Unique identifier for sell trades.

Profit Management & Trailing Stop

  • TakeProfit: Take profit level for the first order.

  • TakeProfitM: Take profit level for all open orders, exiting at the average opening price.

Trade Control & Martingale Settings

  • PipStepBuy: Distance in pips between each new buy when using the Martingale strategy.

  • PipStepSell: Distance in pips between each new sell when using the Martingale strategy.

  • LotExponent: Multiplication factor for lot sizing in Martingale strategy.

Other Settings

  • EnableProfitCheck: If activated, the system will check for profits before opening new trades.

  • EvaluateAllPairs: If activated, the EA will evaluate all trades across different pairs before opening new positions.

  • DailyProfit: Defines a daily profit target before stopping trades.

  • LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay: Restricts the Martingale strategy to one trade per day (false = disabled).


    Filtro:
    jnorum
    767
    jnorum 2025.05.01 16:01 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    1212
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.02 15:48
    Thanks
    Rispondi alla recensione