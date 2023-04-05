Magical Scalper EA

Magical Scalper EA is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit


Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Very easy to use


 SETTINGS

  • Pair - ANY.
  • Timeframe- ANY
  • I have tested GBPUSD and set default value accordingly
  • You can backtest by changing value of (Takeprofit/dblots/multiplier) for other pairs
  • Minimum deposit: $5000 (use cent/mini/micro account for low balance)

NOTE:

Before you buy an advisor, be aware of the potential risks. Test results in the past cannot guarantee them in the future.

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously


PS : INBOX ME IF YOU HAVE ANY QUERIES



mohe1377 Sadoghi
322
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.04.27 00:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Melinda B. Rico
24
Melinda B. Rico 2023.04.22 22:57 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Muhammad Nouman
312
Risposta dello sviluppatore Muhammad Nouman 2023.04.22 23:02
Dear Melinda B. Rico, Thank you very much for your feedback, I really appreciate your opinion. It is very important for me. Sincerely.
