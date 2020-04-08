QuantumProPattern Scanner





QuantumPro Pattern Detector is a powerful and lightweight indicator designed to recognize the most important candlestick patterns used by professional traders for technical analysis. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this tool helps you make faster, smarter decisions by providing accurate, real- time an AI-driven, multi-timeframe pattern recognition system designed for Forex, stocks, and crypto markets. Combining 38+ candlestick patterns, harmonic structures, Elliott Wave theory, and quantum-secured execution, it delivers institutional-grade analysis in a retail-friendly package.

It’s built for performance, clarity, and reliability. With no lag and a clean display, QuantumPro makes pattern recognition intuitive and effortless.

📊 Key Features

Auto-detects bullish and bearish candlestick patterns

Real-time alerts and signal arrows on chart

Fully customizable colors and display options

Supports all timeframes and symbols

Non-repainting, no lag, 100% real-time analysis

Clear visual identification with trend continuation and reversal logic

Works with all major forex pairs, crypto, indices, and metals

📌 Detected Candlestick Patterns

Reversal Patterns:

Morning Star

Evening Star

Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Hammer

Hanging Man

Inverted Hammer

Shooting Star

Tweezer Bottom

Tweezer Top

Piercing Line

Dark Cloud Cover

Bullish Harami

Bearish Harami

Continuation Patterns & Others:

Rising Three

Falling Three

Belt Hold Line

Stick Sandwich

Matching Low

Matching High

Doji (Gravestone, Dragonfly, and Classic)

⚙️ How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe Set your preferred display options (colors, alerts) Use pattern signals as confirmation for your strategy Combine with trend indicators like RSI, MACD, or Moving Averages for optimal setups



Hover-to-Identify Candlestick Patterns

This indicator displays clear candlestick pattern names (such as Bearish Marubozu, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) directly on the chart. When you hover your mouse over the signal arrows or pattern markers, the exact name of the candlestick pattern appears, helping you instantly recognize the setup. It functions both in live charts and in the Strategy Tester, scanning candle-by-candle in real time. During strategy testing, it dynamically identifies patterns as they form — just like on a live chart — and displays their names for accurate backtesting and educational review. Additionally, you can pause the test or hover on the chart to study each pattern and learn what it signals next. ✅ Optional Enhancement Line (if needed for marketing): This tool is perfect for both manual traders and automated system designers, offering powerful visual insights and real-time pattern recognition with easy-to-read annotations.







✅ Why QuantumPro Pattern Detector?

Saves time by scanning charts for you

Improves entry and exit accuracy

Ideal for scalping, swing, and intraday traders

Easy to use, clean layout with on-screen messages like “Buy Now”, “Sell Now”, or “Exit”

Built to professional trading standards for serious traders

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This tool does not provide financial advice or guaranteed profits. Use it with proper risk management and trading strategy.



