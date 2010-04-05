The "RSI Sentinel" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, leveraging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to make informed trading decisions. This EA operates by placing orders based on predefined RSI levels, ensuring trades are executed in line with market momentum. The bot is versatile, capable of handling both long and short positions.

Key Features:

RSI-Based Strategy Scalable Trade Management

Profit and Risk Management

Trading Time Restrictions Designed for EURUSD





We recommend using it on a 5 minute timeframe

The "RSI Sentinel" is ideal for traders who want a hands-off approach to trading while leveraging the RSI indicator's potential to identify market reversals. It suits both conservative and aggressive traders due to its adjustable settings and scalable trade management system.