Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable.





Parameters:

*Lot-Sizing Method

Fixed Lot - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade; Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return; Mid Risk 40% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return; Significant Risk 80% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 80% annualized returns; High Risk 120% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 120% annualized returns; Maxed Risk - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to maximize annual income; Lots based on Deposit load % - lot size based on account balance and margin requirements.





* It is not recommended to touch the other settings.





After your purchase, be sure to email me and I'll send you trading recommendations.

Good luck!







































































































































































































































































































































































