Professional Scalper
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versione: 1.50
- Attivazioni: 15
Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable.
Parameters:
*Lot-Sizing Method
- Fixed Lot - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade;
- Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return;
- Mid Risk 40% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return;
- Significant Risk 80% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 80% annualized returns;
- High Risk 120% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 120% annualized returns;
- Maxed Risk - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to maximize annual income;
- Lots based on Deposit load % - lot size based on account balance and margin requirements.
* It is not recommended to touch the other settings.
After your purchase, be sure to email me and I'll send you trading recommendations.
Good luck!