Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4

Overview

The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals. 

Key Features

Market Tops and Bottoms

  • Market Tops: Identifies overbought conditions, displayed as a green histogram when triggered (gray when inactive).
  • Market Bottoms: Identifies oversold conditions, displayed as a red histogram when triggered (gray when inactive).
  • Separate Window: Histograms are plotted in a dedicated indicator window for clear visualization.

Calculation Logic

  • Williams VIX Fix Formula: Measures the distance between current price and recent highs/lows, expressed as a percentage.
  • Bollinger Bands: Applies a standard deviation multiplier to a simple moving average to define upper and lower bands for detecting extremes.
  • Percentile Threshold: Uses a percentile calculation to filter significant price levels, ensuring robust signal detection.

Alerts

  • Market Top Alert: Triggers when a market top condition is met, with a customizable message (e.g., "Market Top Reached").
  • Market Bottom Alert: Triggers when a market bottom condition is met, with a customizable message (e.g., "Market Bot Reached").
  • Enable/Disable Alerts: Users can toggle alerts for tops and bottoms independently.

Customization

The indicator offers flexible input parameters to suit different trading styles:

  • Standard Deviation High Period: Adjusts the lookback period for calculating price extremes (default: 22).
  • Bollinger Bands Period: Sets the period for the moving average and standard deviation (default: 20).
  • Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation Multiplier: Controls the width of the bands (default: 2.0).
  • Percentile High Period: Defines the lookback period for percentile calculations (default: 50).
  • Percentile: Sets the percentile threshold for detecting extremes (default: 85.0).
  • Alert Settings: Enable or disable alerts for market tops and bottoms, with customizable messages.

If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me

If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev
Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev using my exclusive promo code: ENTEGRA10
Prodotti consigliati
Triple MA Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (2)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicatori
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore cerca le candele a impulso e le visualizza sul grafico. Include un filtro per le ombre. Trova anche i livelli di breakout delle Bande di Bollinger. È possibile attivare il cruscotto multivaluta nelle impostazioni. Per gli avvisi si può scegliere tra il grafico corrente o l'intero elenco. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Modelli di trading: Trend retest. Falso breakout. Altri. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Parametri di ingresso. Di base. Bars Count - i
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicatori
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicatori
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Just Currency Strength
Pankom Sriboonlue
5 (1)
Indicatori
Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool. It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair. Parameters Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel) Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies) Refreshtime in second Colors Strong//Weak//Neutrial Alerts setting Alert On/Off Push notification On/Off Happy Trading...
FREE
EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore separa efficacemente il volume dei tick nel mercato forex in categorie rialziste e ribassiste. Inoltre, fornisce la funzionalità di calcolare e visualizzare la somma dei volumi dei tick rialzisti e ribassisti per qualsiasi periodo selezionato a scelta. È possibile regolare facilmente il periodo spostando le due linee blu sul grafico, consentendo un'analisi dei volumi personalizzabile e precisa, adatta alle proprie esigenze di trading. Se lo trovate utile, le vostre recensio
FREE
BBandsEx
Andrej Nikitin
Indicatori
Advanced Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator. The standard Bands.mq4 indicator was complemented with a range of upper/lower band and signal of possible reverses. Parameters: BandsPeriod - indicator period. BandsRange - period of determining a range. BandsDeviations - number of standard deviations. Averaging Fast Period - fast period of averaging. Averaging Slow Period - slow period of averaging. Buffer indexes: 0 - Middle line, 1 - Upper line, 2 - Lower line, 3 - Upper range, 4 - Lower range, 5 -
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
OsMA Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex Oscillatore HTF OsMA per MT4. - HTF OsMA è uno dei migliori indicatori di tendenza sul mercato. HTF significa "Higher Time Frame". - Questo indicatore è eccellente per sistemi di trading multi-time frame con ingressi di Price Action o in combinazione con altri indicatori. - L'indicatore HTF OsMA consente di collegare l'OsMA da un time frame più alto al grafico corrente --> questo è un approccio di trading professionale. // Ottimi robot e indicatori di trading sono disp
Market Analyst
Szymon Palczynski
Indicatori
My new system... This is not a regular channel. Who is it for: - For people who want to understand the market. Tested and used in the real market (I use and not just encodes) Important !!! The system requires thinking. Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Is it possible? Trading has never been so easy. A combination of fibonacci and an intelligent channel plus levels of support and resistance. Setting out a channel is now very easy. Chan
AW Classic MACD
AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
FREE
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
RealWaves
Mikhail Reva
2 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe. Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is co
Technical Indicator MTF
HITESH ARORA
Indicatori
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels. It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi. After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: Timeframe:
Pro Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major
USA Indexes Quant Indicator MT4
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Indicatori
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:  Gugol_Quants   About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR: This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT4) This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4. However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. *
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicatori
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT4
Pavel Valentov
Indicatori
PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar) One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
Mars 1 Box Break
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Indicatori
Mars 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entr
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Final neutral bottom pro
Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
Indicatori
The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones. Core Features Momentum Analysis Box: The indicator automatically draws a box around a user-defined number of recent candles to establish the current trading range (high and low). Clear Buy/Sell S
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicatori
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
Market Working Time Marker
Stoyan Roev
Indicatori
The indicator shows when every market session starts and finishes in colored frame box. It includes the Stop Hunt Boxes which shows pockets of liquidity, found at places where traders put their stop losses on existing positions. Contains EMA crossover alert on 50 EMA , 200 EMA and 800 EMA . It can be used in many Forex strategies and for easier observe of the chart. Indicator parameters NumberOfDays - period of drawing the frames, default is 50 days; Draw_asian_box - draw the box of Asian sess
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Fine Market
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
Anemone
Sean Christian Hammond
Indicatori
Creato utilizzando l'intelligenza artificiale, AI, per incorporare i modelli di comportamento visibili di un organismo vivente nell'analisi delle tendenze. La Teoria del Caos incontra la Media Mobile. L'anemone di mare filtratore estende i suoi viticci in un mare di sostanze nutritive per arricchirsi. Non vi farò perdere tempo con descrizioni troppo lunghe, il concetto è comprensibile in questi termini. Si tratta di una media mobile rotante di periodo personalizzabile che passa da semplice, espo
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Altri dall’autore
Chandelier Exits MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Chandelier Exit for MT5 The Chandelier Exit indicator is designed to dynamically set stop-loss levels based on market volatility, measured through the Average True Range (ATR). Key Features: ATR-Based Stops : The indicator calculates stop-loss levels for long and short positions using a moving average of the True Range (ATR), adapting to market volatility changes. Customizable Parameters : Users can set the ATR period, ATR multiplier, and choose whether to use the closing price to determine pric
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicatori
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
Zero Lags SMA MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Zero Lag SMA for MT5 The Zero Lag SMA (ZLSMA) indicator for MT5 provides a variation of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) designed to minimize lag, offering traders a more responsive moving average that adjusts more quickly to price changes. This makes it useful for identifying potential trend reversals and key price levels in a timely manner. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on m
FREE
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
ATR Bands MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT4 The ATR Bands indicator for MT4 is designed to assist traders in managing risk and navigating market volatility. By using the Average True Range (ATR), it helps identify key price levels and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit zones. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The indicator calculates dynamic upper and lower bands using ATR. These bands adjust based on price volatility, helping to indicate potential support and resistance levels. Customizable Par
FREE
Advanced Trend Levels MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Trend Levels Indicator Elevate your trading strategy with the Trend Levels Indicator , a sophisticated tool designed to detect market trends and highlight critical price levels. This cutting-edge indicator is packed with features to simplify trend analysis and empower your decision-making process. Key Features: Dynamic Trend Levels : Accurately plots high, mid, and low levels based on market dynamics. Custom Alerts & Notifications : Get real-time alerts and notifications when trends change, ensu
ATR Bands MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT5 Optimize your risk management and trading strategy with the ATR Bands indicator for MT5 – a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market volatility, identify key price levels, and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit targets. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The core of this indicator relies on the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic upper and lower bands that adapt to market volatility. The bands provide a clear indication of potential
FREE
Percent R Trend Exhaustion MT4
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicatori
Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool adapted from TradingView for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. With multiple display modes, customizable settings, and enhanced features, this indicator is suitable for diverse trading strategies. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products,
Market Structure Oscillator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Macd Adx Oscillator
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
MACD ADX Oscillator – a powerful indicator that combines the best of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) to provide unparalleled insights into market momentum and trend strength. Key Features: Dual Momentum Analysis: This indicator merges MACD's ability to detect changes in market momentum with ADX's strength measurement, giving you a comprehensive view of the market's direction and power. Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your t
Percentage Price Oscillator
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) for MT5 – a dynamic tool designed to measure price momentum and trend direction with precision. Core Features: Flexible Configuration : Customize the PPO to match your trading approach by adjusting the Fast Length, Slow Length, and Signal Length. The indicator is also versatile enough to adapt to any market condition with various source inputs. Intuitive Histogram Display : Choose to visualize the difference between the PPO and Signal lines with a histogram, pro
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Triple EMA Trend Following and Signals MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Triple EMA Trend Following + Signals indicator is a tool for traders who are looking for accurate trend identification and buy/sell signals! Key Features: Triple EMA Trend Analysis: This indicator uses two Triple Exponential Moving Averages (TEMA1 and TEMA2) to capture short-term and long-term trends effectively. TEMA1 reacts to rapid price changes, while TEMA2 filters out market noise, helping you stay on the right side of the trend. RSI and ATR Filters: It incorporates the RSI (Relative Streng
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Percent R Trend Exhaustion MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, adapted from a popular TradingView indicator. It is designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. The indicator offers multiple display modes and customizable settings to suit different trading strategies, enhanced with additional features to improve its functionality in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Shortterm Basket EA MT5
Mykola Khandus
Experts
Overview Short-Term Basket EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to manage a sequence of trades with a basket trading strategy, aiming to achieve a specified profit target. Features Opens an initial trade in a user-specified direction. Reopens a trade in the same direction with the same lot size and target if the previous trade closes in profit. Opens a hedge trade in the opposite direction with the same lot size and target, plus an additional trade in the opposite
Koncorde Plus Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
The Koncorde Plus Indicator is a sophisticated and versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), meticulously converted and enhanced from the acclaimed Koncorde [+] indicator on TradingView. Optimized for Forex volume analysis while preserving the original algorithm for all volume-based markets, it integrates six core components—four trend-based (RSI, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic) and two volume-based (Positive Volume Index (PVI) and Negative Volume Index (NVI))—to deliver a comp
Market Structure Ocsillator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione