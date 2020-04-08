Final neutral bottom pro

The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones.

Best Practices & Recommendations

Recommended Timeframes: The indicator performs optimally on medium-term timeframes such as the H1 (1-Hour) and M30 (30-Minute) charts. These timeframes provide a healthy balance between generating reliable signals and avoiding market noise common on lower timeframes.

Instrument Compatibility: This tool is universal and works effectively on all currency pairs (Majors, Minors, and Exotics). It can also be applied to other instruments like Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (e.g., US30, NAS100), and Cryptocurrencies.

Confirmation is Key: For best results, use the signals from Final Neutral Bottom as a confirmation tool. Combine it with other forms of analysis, such as trend lines, support/resistance levels, or other indicators to increase the probability of a successful trade.