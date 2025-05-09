Precision Breakout EA

5

The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution.

Key Features:

  • Breakout Strategy: Identifies high-potential breakout trades.

  • Customizable Trading Sessions: Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session.

  • Risk Management: Use ATR for dynamic take profit or a fixed risk-reward ratio.

  • Daily Trade Limit: Control the maximum number of trades per day.

  • Market Bias Detection: Adapts to daily and H4 market conditions for optimal trades.

  • Works with AUS200: Ideal for breakout movements on AUS200 and major forex pairs.

Recommended Pairs:

  • AUS200

  • Major forex pairs.

Designed for traders of all levels, 2025 Breakout Strategy EA offers a reliable, automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions.


Recensioni 3
canderson1
15
canderson1 2025.08.05 09:17 
 

Great EA. Backtested on Gold 5 minute timeframe and in 6 months got a 20x return with 1:25 leverage

khushab
742
khushab 2025.07.22 17:09 
 

Using this free EA for 2 weeks so far huge profit on it. i appreciate the developer for giving it free. i request him to add trailing to ea which helps a lot. anyway so far excellent result.

