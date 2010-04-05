LokerTrendV7

The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market.

  • Medium MA is used 
  • Support and resistance lines are used 
  • Fractals are used 
  • A system for checking the opening of an order is used 
  • A system of "Locking" (Hedging) is used 
  • It is possible to use the "Automatic lot size" system 
  • The robot will not try to open an order if there is not enough money to open a position 
  • When optimizing, it is possible to calculate indicators using the formula "Profit / Maximum drawdown"


