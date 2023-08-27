IT Bollinger Bands EA

5

Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT Bollinger Bands.

This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on Bollinger Bands, offering a powerful approach to optimizing your operations in the financial market.

Key Features :

  • Bollinger Bands Strategy: Our EA uses Bollinger Bands, a popular approach in technical analysis. Based on the period (20), the standard deviation (2), and the shift of the bands, our EA identifies trading opportunities based on market volatility. 
  • Advanced Management: Our EA incorporates advanced management to maximize your success. You can adjust the lot size, set the take profit level, and manage maximum deviations and slippage to optimize your operations. 
  • Grid Strategy: The EA includes a grid strategy that gradually adds orders as the market moves in an unfavorable direction. This strategy can effectively capture market movements. 
  • Intuitive Dashboard: Our EA comes with a user-friendly dashboard. You can choose to display basic order information, potential order errors, and even allow manual adjustments of take profit and stop-loss levels for ultimate customization.

Customizable Parameters :

  • Bollinger Bands Period: Adjust the Bollinger Bands period to refine your strategy.
  • Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation: Modify the standard deviation to adapt the strategy's sensitivity.
  • Bollinger Bands Shift: Configure the shift of the bands for better adaptation to market conditions.
  • Lot Size and Take Profit: Adapt the lot size and take profit levels according to your goals.

To access profitable pre-configurations, join us on Telegram: CLICK HERE

Easy to Use :

Our EA is user-friendly and easy to use. After configuring the settings according to your preferences, you can activate it on your MT4 platform to automatically execute operations based on signals generated by the Bollinger Bands strategy and grid method.

Important Note :

The IT Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor is offered for free, in line with our commitment to provide advanced and accessible trading tools to all MT4 community traders.

Optimize your trading strategies with our cutting-edge EA now. Download it for free and explore the opportunities offered by this innovative approach to automated trading.

Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the EA on demo accounts before using it in real conditions.

For any assistance or questions, join us on Telegram: Click HERE

Download the IT Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor today and elevate your MetaTrader 4 operations to a higher level!


Recensioni 1
Charles Crete
627
Charles Crete 2024.10.14 02:04 
 

Very good EA with optimisation. I Will try another.

Prodotti consigliati
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Triple Brain
Anass Habrah
Experts
Triple Brain  EA is Your Smart, Safe, Profitable, Martingale, Hedging MT4 Auto Trading Forex Expert Advisor The Triple Brains Expert Advisor (EA), brought to you by GoStart.Biz, is an avant-garde trading tool meticulously crafted to augment your trading arsenal. Featuring a potent mix of sophisticated strategies including martingale recovery, hedging, and multi-dimensional trade management, this EA is tailored to empower the MetaTrader 4 platform users. System Compatibility and Requirements: Des
FREE
Bollinger Secret EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works with the Bollinger indicator with different settings and different methods of opening trades, which is why he is called Bollinger Secret There are no complications or hedging, it only works on Take Profit and Stop Loss With control over the work and the method of pursuing profit Work starting from candle 15 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 or https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_L
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
Tiger Control Pro
Yang Wu
Experts
Best EA !  ATTENTION : The Tiger Control EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerControl EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerControl EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerControl EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Un Expert Advisor che negozia all'intersezione di due medie mobili utilizza la terza media mobile per filtrare la direzione del trend corrente. Ha impostazioni di input flessibili ma allo stesso tempo semplici. Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5 ->   QUI   / Istruzioni   ->     QUI     Benefici: Configurazione facile e intuitiva Adatto a qualsiasi tipo di strumento e a qualsiasi periodo di tempo Ha tre tipi di notifiche Sistema innestabile di sovrapposizione del primo ordine con
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Sirr Advanced Trend Scalper EA
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Advanced Trend Scalper EA Lite is a robot that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. This EA operates in various and different types of tra
Yellow mouse scalping
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (2)
Experts
Yellow mouse scalping   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for night trading on a calm market. The strategy is night scalping. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used. Monitoring of the advisor's work, as well as my other developments, can be viewed at   https://www
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Presentazione di HFT KING EA: l'HFT KING definitivo del trading! Questo sistema di trading ad alta frequenza completamente automatizzato è progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading con il suo algoritmo avanzato e funzionalità all'avanguardia. HFT King utilizza una combinazione unica di analisi tecnica, intelligenza artificiale, trading ad alta frequenza e apprendimento automatico per fornire ai trader segnali di trading affidabili e redditizi. La tecnologia all'avanguardia di HFT
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Trend Exploit
Casimiro Zampetti
Experts
The logic behind Trend Exploit EA is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology
Trend Exploit Free
Casimiro Zampetti
4 (1)
Experts
Trend Exploit   The logic behind  Trend Exploit EA  is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" devel
FREE
Night King EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
2.33 (3)
Experts
Night King EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it fo
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Pure Trend EA
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
Babel EA
Bruno Grilli
Experts
EA description This EA is based on a typical market behaviour which is that when a large volume events occur, the price follows the direction of that explosion for a certain period of time. For this purpose, Babel Tower places virtual pending orders at a certain distance from the limits of the candle where this volume boost has occurred. To ensure the success of the operation, Babel Tower uses a lots multiplication mechanism for subsequent orders in the same series. Although the initial configur
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funziona con l'indicatore Black Dragon. L'EA apre uno scambio in base al colore dell'indicatore, quindi è possibile aumentare la rete di ordini o lavorare con uno stop loss. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tutte le impostazioni possono essere trovate qui! Parametri in entrata: ·
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Altri dall’autore
IT Moving Average EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3.86 (7)
Experts
Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market. This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market. Key Features: Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication o
FREE
IT Trend Colored
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The IT Trend Colored indicator is a powerful tool designed by IT Trading (InfiniteTrades Software Corp) to assist traders in visually and effectively identifying market trends. This version is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Key Features: • Trend Identification: The indicator uses a combination of simple moving averages (SMA) to determine the direction of the market trend. • Intuitive Coloring: Upward trends are represented by bold green histograms, downward trends
FREE
IT ADX Momentum EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Experts
Discover our latest addition, IT ADX Momentum , a major breakthrough in the world of automated trading. Our EA redefines the rules of the game by fully harnessing the ADX indicator to offer you exceptional performance. Using ADX in IT ADX Momentum EA The IT ADX Momentum EA relies on a sophisticated strategy that leverages ADX analysis to make informed trading decisions while implementing a grid strategy to maximize profits in the event of unfavorable market movements, always closing positions
FREE
IT Moving Average Three EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
1 (1)
Experts
It uses three moving averages to analyze the market and generate buy and sell signals. The first and second moving averages are of the simple type with respective periods of 20 and 50. They are used to determine entry and exit points. The third moving average is of the simple type with a period of 200. It is used to indicate the trend direction based on its position relative to the price. The robot only takes signals that are consistent with the trend, allowing it to reduce the number of false
FREE
IT Moving RSI EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3.67 (3)
Experts
The IT Moving RSI EA is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders with deep insights into market trends and price movements. This expert advisor is a powerful ally for both novice and experienced traders, offering the ability to make well-informed decisions by harnessing the combined power of moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whether you are starting your trading journey or are a seasoned trader, this EA is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal. Join our telegr
FREE
IT Stochastic EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Introducing the IT Stochastic EA, a powerful trading robot designed to harness the full potential of the Stochastic indicator. With an intelligently implemented grid strategy, this EA offers exceptional trading opportunities in all market conditions. Are you searching for a reliable tool to enhance your MetaTrader 4 trading performance? Look no further. Advanced Stochastic Signal Taking The IT Stochastic EA leverages the Stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals. Fully customizab
FREE
IT Divergence EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Introducing IT Divergence EA, your ultimate ally in maximizing profits across financial markets. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the potent MACD and RSI indicators to automate trading with unparalleled accuracy. Key Features :   Divergence Detection Strategy : IT Divergence EA is built on a robust strategy that harnesses the power of MACD and RSI indicators to spot divergences in the markets. Divergences serve as powerful signals for identifying potential buy or sell opportunities. Intellig
FREE
IT Fractals EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Discover our brand new trading robot, IT Fractals EA , a revolution in the world of automated trading. Our EA pushes the boundaries by utilizing the fractals indicator for exceptional performance. Key Features : Fractals Strategy : IT Fractals EA stands out by adopting an innovative strategy based on the fractals indicator. This clever approach allows you to pinpoint market reversal points with precision, thus identifying optimal trading opportunities. Advanced Management : Our EA comes equip
FREE
IT Parabolic EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Experts
Discover our brand-new Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT Parabolic EA . This innovative EA harnesses the powerful Parabolic SAR strategy to provide you with an efficient way to maximize your operations in the financial market. Key features : Parabolic SAR Strategy : Our EA utilizes the Parabolic SAR strategy, a recognized approach in technical analysis. By relying on the reversal points generated by Parabolic SAR, it identifies trading opportunities to enab
FREE
IT Rsi EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3 (1)
Experts
Introducing our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT RSI EA. This powerful EA harnesses the potential of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to provide you with an advanced and strategic approach to optimizing your financial market operations. Key Features : RSI Strategy : IT RSI EA deploys a sophisticated trading strategy based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This approach leverages RSI's ability to identify overbought and o
FREE
IT Macd Crossover EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Discover IT MACD Crossover, your ultimate ally for maximizing your profits in the foreign exchange market. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the powerful MACD technical indicator to execute trades automatically with unparalleled precision. Key Features: - MACD Crossover Strategy: IT MACD Crossover is based on the proven strategy of MACD crossover to identify trading opportunities. Crossings between fast and slow exponential moving averages (EMA) trigger buy or sell signals, suitable for all m
FREE
Filtro:
Charles Crete
627
Charles Crete 2024.10.14 02:04 
 

Very good EA with optimisation. I Will try another.

Rispondi alla recensione