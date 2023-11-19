It uses three moving averages to analyze the market and generate buy and sell signals. The first and second moving averages are of the simple type with respective periods of 20 and 50. They are used to determine entry and exit points.





The third moving average is of the simple type with a period of 200. It is used to indicate the trend direction based on its position relative to the price. The robot only takes signals that are consistent with the trend, allowing it to reduce the number of false signals and increase the profit factor. Join our telegram channel to find out more about our Expert Advisors : https://t.me/+J1cSya0W55g5Y2Zk

IT Moving Average Three EA offers great flexibility and complete control over trading parameters. You can choose the grid strategy, which involves opening multiple positions with a fixed step to take advantage of market fluctuations.





You can also choose the martingale strategy, which involves increasing position sizes after each loss with a multiplier to offset previous losses. Both strategies are optional and can be activated or deactivated according to your preference.





You can adjust the money management, which calculates lots as a percentage of the MT4 account equity, with a maximum risk per trade to manage your capital optimally.





You can also set the stop loss as a percentage and take profit in pips to secure your gains and limit your losses.





IT Moving Average Three EA is compatible with all assets and timeframes. You can use it on the asset of your choice, whether it's Forex, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies.





You can also use it on the timeframe of your choice, whether it's scalping, day trading, or swing trading. The robot adapts to all market conditions and trading styles.





IT Moving Average Three EA is an advanced and configurable trading tool for the MT4 platform. It allows you to take advantage of market opportunities and enhance your performance.



