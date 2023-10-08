IT Stochastic EA

Introducing the IT Stochastic EA, a powerful trading robot designed to harness the full potential of the Stochastic indicator. With an intelligently implemented grid strategy, this EA offers exceptional trading opportunities in all market conditions. Are you searching for a reliable tool to enhance your MetaTrader 4 trading performance? Look no further.

Advanced Stochastic Signal Taking
The IT Stochastic EA leverages the Stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals. Fully customizable parameters allow you to tailor the strategy to your preferences, including %K and %D periods, as well as Slowing.

Innovative Grid Strategy
Our grid strategy enables you to optimize your gains by opening new positions when the initial position doesn't go as planned. This provides unparalleled flexibility for managing market movements.

Intelligent Dashboard
The EA comes equipped with an intelligent dashboard that allows you to monitor your account balance in real-time, along with the number of recently opened and closed positions. This gives you complete control over your trading portfolio.

Customizable Settings

The IT Stochastic EA offers a comprehensive range of inputs to personalize your trading experience:

  • Stochastic Indicator Settings: Set %K and %D periods and Slowing to align with your strategy.
  • Position Management: Control lot sizes, take profit levels, and maximum deviation/slippage for precise entries and exits.
  • Grid Settings: Adjust spacing between buy and sell orders, as well as the maximum number of orders for precise grid management.
  • General Settings: Customize the display of basic orders, enable order error display, allow manually moving take profit and stop-loss lines, and assign a magic number to your orders for easy tracking.

To have access to profitable Presets, please join us on Telegram: Click HERE

The IT Stochastic EA is the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. It is designed for serious traders looking to enhance their trading performance on MT4. With a user-friendly interface and powerful features, it allows you to save time while making informed trading decisions.

Take on the financial markets with confidence using the IT Stochastic EA. Download it now and discover how it can transform your trading experience.

Note: Please be aware that past performance is not indicative of future results, and it's essential to test the EA on a demo account before using it in real trading conditions.





Filtro:
Delacosa
205
Delacosa 2024.11.20 18:12 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione