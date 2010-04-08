Discover our brand new trading robot, IT Fractals EA, a revolution in the world of automated trading. Our EA pushes the boundaries by utilizing the fractals indicator for exceptional performance.





Key Features :





Fractals Strategy : IT Fractals EA stands out by adopting an innovative strategy based on the fractals indicator. This clever approach allows you to pinpoint market reversal points with precision, thus identifying optimal trading opportunities.

Advanced Management : Our EA comes equipped with advanced management tools to help you maximize your profits. You have full control over position sizes, custom take-profit levels, and the management of spreads and slippage, enabling you to adjust your strategies as the market fluctuates.

User-Friendly Dashboard: Our EA features an intuitive dashboard that simplifies your trading experience. It provides crucial information about your orders, alerts you to potential errors, and allows you to manually customize your take-profit and stop-loss levels for complete control over your operations.





Customizable Settings :





Lot Size and Take-Profit Levels: Customize your position sizes and take-profit levels to meet your goals and risk tolerance.





Ease of Use :





IT Fractals EA is designed for simplified use. Once you have configured your settings to your preferences, simply activate the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform, allowing the algorithm to automatically execute transactions based on signals generated by the Fractals strategy.





Important Note :





We are proud to offer the IT Fractals EA Expert Advisor for free as part of our commitment to making advanced trading tools accessible to the MT4 community. However, it is essential to understand that past performance does not guarantee future results. We strongly recommend conducting thorough testing on demo accounts before deploying the EA in real conditions.





Download the IT Fractals EA Expert Advisor now and take your MetaTrader 4 trading operations to new heights! Don't wait to harness the potential of fractals in your trading.







