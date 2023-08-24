CatchTheWave EA

5
The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions.

One of the key features of "CatchTheWave" is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectively manage all positions in the grid to maximize profits and minimize losses.
The EA requires minimal settings - grid settings and lot settings.

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account Type: Hedge
Parameters:
  • LevelGrid - how many points between orders.
  • TakeProfit - takeprofit for the first order.
  • TakeProfitGrid - takeprofit for the grid.
  • lotUp - How the lot will change for the next orders in the grid. 0 - do not change the lot; 1 - the minimum lot will be added for each next lot. 2 - for each next lot there will be multiplication by the LotMultiplier coefficient.
  • FixLot - fixed lot if LotRisk=0
  • LotRisk - The ratio of the lot to the balance. Calculated using the formula Balance / (100000 * LotRisk). That is, if the balance for example is $ 1000, and LotRisk = 1, then the minimum lot will be equal to 0.01 ( 1000/(100000*1)=0.01)
  • LotMultiplier - lot multiplier, for the parameter lotUp=2
Recensioni 1
Victor Ungureanu
249
Victor Ungureanu 2023.09.13 16:20 
 

Hello. I bought this robot and so far it works great, I set it up and in the tester it shows plus 1000% for the year. For now I can safely give it 5 stars.

