EA Smart Trade Way MT4

The foreign exchange market, and the stock and futures markets have almost the same model of price behavior, which boils down to the fact that the market first subsides and consolidates, after which new strong breakthroughs occur, which become the beginning or loud continuation of a certain trend.

As a rule, breakouts occur after a breakout by the price of local lows and highs, which in turn are support and resistance lines for the trend.

As a rule, the very moment of a breakthrough can take minutes, so without automating the strategies of breakdown strategies, it is quite difficult to achieve a stable result.

EA Smart Trade Way Advisor is a trading expert who conducts trading based on complex breakdown trading tactics that dynamically adjusts to different economic performances.

Since the Expert Advisor contains complex indicator tactics at its core, you can use it on any currency pair and time frame, however, it shows itself best on the thirty/hour chart of the EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.

the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1771799

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99710

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  • Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols:
  • EURUSD, USDJPY / M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12  

Parameters:

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • USDJPY
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread
      • Launching a custom symbol:
        • Use Custom Symbol - enable a custom symbol.
        • Max Spread - the maximum allowed spread.
        • Take Profit - take profit in points.
        • Stop Loss - stop loss in points.
        • Breakeven Stop - breakeven stop in points.
        • Breakeven Step - breakeven stop in points.
        • Trailing Start - trailing start in points.
        • Trailing Stop - trailing stop in points.
        • Trailing Step - trailing stop in points.
      • Settings for forced closing of orders:
        • Use Risk Protection - enable forced closure.
        • Point to start Risk Protection
        • line default 1 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection
        • line default 2 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection 
        • line default 3 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection 
        • Max big step tik for activate mod tr Risk Protection
        • Restart default 1 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection
        • Restart default 2 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection
        • Restart default 3 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection 
        • Min default 1 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • Min default 2 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • Min default 3 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • counter downgrades line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        Торговля внутри недели:
        • Monday - trading on Monday;
        • Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
        • Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
        • Thursday - trading on Thursday;
        • Friday - trading on Friday;
        Time trading within a day:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • GMT setting - GMT settings;
        • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
        • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
        Time to disable on Friday:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




