The High Frequency Trader

Optimize before use and buying.

The High Frequency Trader execute trades without any time or trading frequency restrictions.  The EA is programmed to respond quickly to market conditions and aims to capture short-term price movements with precision.

Key Features:

  • Time and Frequency Freedom: The EA does not impose any time restrictions, allowing it to trade continuously and react swiftly to market opportunities as they arise.
  • Adjustable Lot Size: The user can customize the trading volume using the "LotSize" input parameter, allowing for flexible position sizing based on individual risk preferences.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: The EA incorporates a customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss strategy to manage trades effectively. The user can specify the desired Take Profit and Stop Loss levels using the "TakeProfitPips" and "StopLossPips" input parameters.
  • Stop Loss Enable/Disable: The user has the option to enable or disable the Stop Loss feature using the "EnableStopLoss" input parameter.
  • Requote Handling: The EA includes a mechanism to handle requotes, which can occur in fast-paced markets. If a requote is encountered while executing a trade, the EA will attempt to retry the order after a short delay to improve the chances of successful execution.


