Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management

Fusion MA MT4 is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies.

Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required

Optimal settings come preconfigured by default.

✅ Key Features:

❌ No martingale, grid trading or dangerous methods! Just pure mathematics and risk management.

🔒 Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - Account protection comes first.

📊 Market adaptability - Automatic parameter adjustment to volatility changes.

⚡ Multi-timeframe capability - Works on M1, M5, M15, H1 and higher.

📌 Supports both manual and automated modes - Can trade alongside your manual positions.

🎯 Perfect for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and Gold!

⚙ Technical Features:

Modified MA with dynamic smoothing (LWMA + SMMA hybrid).

📢 Important: The EA doesn't guarantee 100% profit, but provides stability and risk control.

⚙ Fusion MA MT4 Parameters

Order Management

OrderMode - Position opening mode:

▶ 0: Unlimited number of orders

▶ 1: Always only 1 active position

▶ 2: Max 1 BUY and 1 SELL simultaneously

Risk Management

RiskManager - Capital management system:

▶ 0: Fixed lot size (uses FixLot)

▶ 2: Automatic lot calculation (% of balance)

FixLot = 0.01 - Fixed lot size (when RiskManager=0)

StopLoss = 300 - Stop loss in points

TakeProfit = 450 - Take profit in points

Trailing Stop

UseTrailing - Trailing stop activation:

▶ false: Disabled

▶ true: Enabled

TrailingTPMode - TP management during trailing:

▶ 0: TP remains unchanged

▶ 1: TP moves with the stop

▶ 2: TP removed after trailing activation

TrailingStart = 200 - Trailing activation (points in profit)

TrailingSL = 100 - Distance from price (points)

TrailingStep = 10 - Movement step (points)

Identification

OrdersComment = "Fusion MA" - Order comments

MagicNumber = 343235 - Unique EA identifier

🔍 Settings Highlights:

All parameters have safe default values

Trailing stop activates only after reaching specified profit

Flexible position management (3 operation modes)

Clear order identification in terminal



