Fusion MA MT4

Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management

Fusion MA MT4 is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies.

Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required
Optimal settings come preconfigured by default.

 Key Features:
❌ No martingale, grid trading or dangerous methods! Just pure mathematics and risk management.

🔒 Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - Account protection comes first.

📊 Market adaptability - Automatic parameter adjustment to volatility changes.

⚡ Multi-timeframe capability - Works on M1, M5, M15, H1 and higher.

📌 Supports both manual and automated modes - Can trade alongside your manual positions.

🎯 Perfect for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and Gold!

 Technical Features:
Modified MA with dynamic smoothing (LWMA + SMMA hybrid).

📢 Important: The EA doesn't guarantee 100% profit, but provides stability and risk control.

 Fusion MA MT4 Parameters

Order Management

  • OrderMode - Position opening mode:
    ▶ 0: Unlimited number of orders
    ▶ 1: Always only 1 active position
    ▶ 2: Max 1 BUY and 1 SELL simultaneously

Risk Management

  • RiskManager - Capital management system:
    ▶ 0: Fixed lot size (uses FixLot)
    ▶ 2: Automatic lot calculation (% of balance)

  • FixLot = 0.01 - Fixed lot size (when RiskManager=0)

  • StopLoss = 300 - Stop loss in points

  • TakeProfit = 450 - Take profit in points

Trailing Stop

  • UseTrailing - Trailing stop activation:
    ▶ false: Disabled
    ▶ true: Enabled

  • TrailingTPMode - TP management during trailing:
    ▶ 0: TP remains unchanged
    ▶ 1: TP moves with the stop
    ▶ 2: TP removed after trailing activation

  • TrailingStart = 200 - Trailing activation (points in profit)

  • TrailingSL = 100 - Distance from price (points)

  • TrailingStep = 10 - Movement step (points)

Identification

  • OrdersComment = "Fusion MA" - Order comments

  • MagicNumber = 343235 - Unique EA identifier

🔍 Settings Highlights:

  • All parameters have safe default values

  • Trailing stop activates only after reaching specified profit

  • Flexible position management (3 operation modes)

  • Clear order identification in terminal


