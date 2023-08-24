CatchTheWave EA

The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions.





One of the key features of "CatchTheWave" is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectively manage all positions in the grid to maximize profits and minimize losses.

The EA requires minimal settings - grid settings and lot settings.





Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account Type: Hedge

Parameters: