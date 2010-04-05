NeoFx MT4

NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System

NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments.

Key Features:

🎯 Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis

📊 Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated risk management

🔍 Trend Filter - Moving average for high-quality signal selection

⚖️ Auto-Balancing - Automatic partial loss closing upon reaching target profit

Usage Recommendations:

Currency Pairs: GBP/USD (optimal), EUR/USD, USD/CHF

Timeframe: H1 (60 minutes)

Deposit: From $1000 for default settings (adjustable via OrdersCount/LotMultiplier)

Broker: Recommended ECN accounts with tight spreads

EA Parameters:
HourStart Trading session start hour
BarsForEntry Bar depth for level analysis
MA_Period Trend filter period (MA)
MA_MaxDeviation Max price deviation from MA (in points)
GridStep Distance between grid orders
OrdersCount Maximum orders in series
LotMultiplier Lot size multiplier
LossCloseFactor Profit percentage for partial loss closing
Important: The EA includes built-in capital protection mechanisms but requires mandatory historical testing before live account deployment.
