NeoFx Start MT4

NeoFx MT4 – Intelligent Grid Trading System

The NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient trading on highly liquid currency pairs. Initially optimized for GBP/USD, it also delivers stable results on other popular pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/CHF, and similar.

NeoFx Start employs a unique strategy where each trade is automatically split into three smaller sub-trades. This means that whenever the EA opens a position, it immediately divides it into multiple smaller parts.

What sets this advisor apart is its innovative approach to handling losing trades. Instead of relying on traditional stop-loss orders, NeoFx Start uses a sophisticated technique. If a losing batch of six trades occurs, it does not close them immediately but instead splits the next position into three parts. Then, using profits from winning trades, it gradually compensates for the losses, closing them one by one until all losing positions are successfully eliminated.

Key Features:

🎯 Automatic Key Levels Detection – Analyzes support/resistance and market extremes.

📊 Smart Averaging – Grid order system with intelligent risk management.

🔍 Trend Filter – Uses moving averages to filter high-quality signals.

⚖️ Auto-Balancing – Automatically closes partial losses upon reaching a set profit level.

Usage Recommendations:

Currency Pairs: GBP/USD (optimal), EUR/USD, USD/CHF

Timeframe: H1 (60 minutes)

Deposit: From $1000 for standard settings (adjustable via OrdersCount and LotMultiplier ).

Broker: Recommended ECN accounts with tight spreads.

EA Parameters:

HourStart – Trading session start hour.

BarsForEntry – Bar depth for level analysis.

MA_Period – Trend filter (MA) period.

MA_MaxDeviation – Max price deviation from MA (in pips).

GridStep – Distance between grid orders.

LossCloseFactor – % of profit used to close partial losses.

⚠ Important: The EA includes built-in deposit protection mechanisms but must be tested on historical data before live trading.



