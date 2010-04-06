Forex Calculator MT4
- Utilità
- Sergey Batudayev
- Versione: 1.23
- Aggiornato: 21 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Forex Calculator is a must-have program for every trader.
This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips.
The advantages of the script:
- You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade
- The calculator takes into account the contract specification
- Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips
Options
Risk_in_% – the percentage of risk that you want to use in the transaction.
Stop_Loss_in_Pips – estimated Stop Loss size in pips.