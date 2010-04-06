Forex Calculator MT4

Forex Calculator is a must-have program for every trader.

This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips.

The advantages of the script:

  • You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade
  • The calculator takes into account the contract specification
  • Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips

Options

Risk_in_% – the percentage of risk that you want to use in the transaction.

Stop_Loss_in_Pips – estimated Stop Loss size in pips.

