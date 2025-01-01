DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene l'ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha aperto la posizione.

long  Magic() const

Valore di ritorno

ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha aperto la posizione.

Nota

La posizione deve essere selezionata con il metodo Select (by ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).