- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
Magic
Ottiene l'ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha aperto la posizione.
|
long Magic() const
Valore di ritorno
ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha aperto la posizione.
Nota
La posizione deve essere selezionata con il metodo Select (by ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).