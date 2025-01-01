DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta puntatori a serie esterne non-prezzo.

virtual bool  SetOtherSeries(
   CiSpread*       spread,        // puntatore
   CiTime*         time,          // puntatore
   CiTickVolume*   tick_volume,   // puntatore
   CiRealVolume*   real_volume    // puntatore
   )

Parametri

spread

[in]  Puntatore a Spread timeseries.

time

[in]  Puntatore a Time timeseries.

tick_volume

[in]  Puntatore a TickVolume timeseries.

real_volume

[in]  Puntatore a RealVolume timeseries.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.

Nota

L'impostazione di puntatori a timeseries esterne (serie non-prezzo) è necessario se l'oggetto usa timeseries del simbolo e timeframe diversi dal simbolo e timeframe definiti in fase di inizializzazione.