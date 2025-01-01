- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
SetOtherSeries
Imposta puntatori a serie esterne non-prezzo.
|
virtual bool SetOtherSeries(
Parametri
spread
[in] Puntatore a Spread timeseries.
time
[in] Puntatore a Time timeseries.
tick_volume
[in] Puntatore a TickVolume timeseries.
real_volume
[in] Puntatore a RealVolume timeseries.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.
Nota
L'impostazione di puntatori a timeseries esterne (serie non-prezzo) è necessario se l'oggetto usa timeseries del simbolo e timeframe diversi dal simbolo e timeframe definiti in fase di inizializzazione.