Classi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseInit 

Init

Inizializza l'oggetto.

bool  Init(
   CSymbolInfo      symbol,   // simbolo
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,   // timeframe
   double           point     // punto
   )

Parametri

symbol

[in] Puntatore all'oggetto di tipo CSymbolInfo per l'accesso alle informazioni del simbolo.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumerazione).

point

[in]  Il peso("weight") di 2/4-punti cifra.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.