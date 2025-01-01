- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Init
Inizializza l'oggetto.
|
bool Init(
Parametri
symbol
[in] Puntatore all'oggetto di tipo CSymbolInfo per l'accesso alle informazioni del simbolo.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumerazione).
point
[in] Il peso("weight") di 2/4-punti cifra.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.