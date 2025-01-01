- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Open
Ottiene l'elemento di Open timeseries per indice.
|
double Open(
Parametri
ind
[in] Elemento dell'indice.
Valore di ritorno
In caso di successo, restituisce il valore numerico dell'elemento Open timeseries con indice specificato, altrimenti restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.
Nota
EMPTY_VALUE viene restituito in due casi:
- La TimeSeries non viene utilizzata (il bit corrispondente non è impostato).
- L'Indice elemento è fuori dal range.