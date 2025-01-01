DocumentazioneSezioni
TickVolume

Ottiene l'elemento di TickVolume delle timeseries per indice

long  TickVolume(
   int    ind         // Indice
   )

Parametri

ind

[in] Elemento dell'indice.

Valore di ritorno

In caso di successo, restituisce il valore numerico dell'elemento TickVolume timeseries con indice specificato, altrimenti restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

Nota

EMPTY_VALUE viene restituito in due casi:

  1. La TimeSeries non viene utilizzata (il bit corrispondente non è impostato).
  2. L'Indice elemento è fuori dal range.