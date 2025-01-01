文档部分
设置外部非价格序列指针。

virtual bool  SetOtherSeries(
   CiSpread*       spread,        // 指针
   CiTime*         time,          // 指针
   CiTickVolume*   tick_volume,   // 指针
   CiRealVolume*   real_volume    // 指针
   )

参数

spread

[输入]  点差序列的指针。

time

[输入]  时间轴序列的指针。

tick_volume

[输入]  报价交易量序列的指针。

real_volume

[输入]  实际交易量序列的指针。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。

注释

如果对象使用了品名或时间帧则设置外部序列 (非价格序列) 的指针是必要的, 与初始化时定义的品名或时间帧不同。