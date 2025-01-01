MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertBaseSetOtherSeries
- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
SetOtherSeries
设置外部非价格序列指针。
|
virtual bool SetOtherSeries(
参数
spread
[输入] 点差序列的指针。
time
[输入] 时间轴序列的指针。
tick_volume
[输入] 报价交易量序列的指针。
real_volume
[输入] 实际交易量序列的指针。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。
注释
如果对象使用了品名或时间帧则设置外部序列 (非价格序列) 的指针是必要的, 与初始化时定义的品名或时间帧不同。