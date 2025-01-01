DocumentazioneSezioni
InitHigh

Initalizes la High timeseries.

bool  InitHigh(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // puntatore
   )

Parametri

indicators

[in] Puntatore alla raccolta di indicatori e timeseries.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.

Nota

High timeseries viene inizializzato solo se l'Expert Advisor utilizza il simbolo/timeframe, diverso dal simbolo/timeframe definito in fase di inizializzazione (e la timeseries viene utilizzata ulteriormente).