- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
InitHigh
Initalizes la High timeseries.
bool InitHigh(
Parametri
indicators
[in] Puntatore alla raccolta di indicatori e timeseries.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.
Nota
High timeseries viene inizializzato solo se l'Expert Advisor utilizza il simbolo/timeframe, diverso dal simbolo/timeframe definito in fase di inizializzazione (e la timeseries viene utilizzata ulteriormente).