CotationsSections
Devises / RGLD
Retour à Actions

RGLD: Royal Gold Inc

191.67 USD 3.65 (1.94%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RGLD a changé de 1.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 186.40 et à un maximum de 192.66.

Suivez la dynamique Royal Gold Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGLD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
186.40 192.66
Range Annuel
129.90 196.00
Clôture Précédente
188.02
Ouverture
187.66
Bid
191.67
Ask
191.97
Plus Bas
186.40
Plus Haut
192.66
Volume
3.409 K
Changement quotidien
1.94%
Changement Mensuel
5.85%
Changement à 6 Mois
17.41%
Changement Annuel
35.23%
20 septembre, samedi