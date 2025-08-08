Devises / RGLD
RGLD: Royal Gold Inc
191.67 USD 3.65 (1.94%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RGLD a changé de 1.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 186.40 et à un maximum de 192.66.
Suivez la dynamique Royal Gold Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
186.40 192.66
Range Annuel
129.90 196.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 188.02
- Ouverture
- 187.66
- Bid
- 191.67
- Ask
- 191.97
- Plus Bas
- 186.40
- Plus Haut
- 192.66
- Volume
- 3.409 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.94%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 17.41%
- Changement Annuel
- 35.23%
20 septembre, samedi