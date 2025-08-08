货币 / RGLD
RGLD: Royal Gold Inc
190.59 USD 4.84 (2.48%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RGLD汇率已更改-2.48%。当日，交易品种以低点190.49和高点196.00进行交易。
关注Royal Gold Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RGLD新闻
- 山德斯顿黄金特许权宣布每季度派发0.02加元股息
- Royal Gold股票创历史新高，达191.9美元
- Royal Gold stock hits all-time high at 191.9 USD
- 砂暴黄金股价触及52周高点11.88美元
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Keep an Eye on These 3 Dividend Champion Stocks in 2025
- Franco-Nevada (FNV) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Royal Gold Submits Proxy Statement for Sandstorm Gold Buyout Deal
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Royal Gold files proxy for Sandstorm acquisition, sets October vote
- Royal Gold Poised For Higher Prices And Dividends As Gold Breaks Out (Technical Analysis)
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- Solaris Resources stock price target raised to $13 from $11 at H.C. Wainwright
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.77 USD
- KGC or RGLD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Royal Gold: Gold Royalty Giant Going Through Massive Acquisitions; Lagging Peers (RGLD)
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- Royal Gold stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by CFRA on growth outlook
- Gold bars to be exempt from tariffs, White House clarifies
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.45 USD
- Royal Gold Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue and earnings amid strategic acquisitions
日范围
190.49 196.00
年范围
129.90 196.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 195.43
- 开盘价
- 196.00
- 卖价
- 190.59
- 买价
- 190.89
- 最低价
- 190.49
- 最高价
- 196.00
- 交易量
- 1.938 K
- 日变化
- -2.48%
- 月变化
- 5.25%
- 6个月变化
- 16.75%
- 年变化
- 34.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值