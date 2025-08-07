Currencies / RGLD
RGLD: Royal Gold Inc
191.81 USD 3.62 (1.85%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RGLD exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 191.15 and at a high of 192.62.
Follow Royal Gold Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
191.15 192.62
Year Range
129.90 196.00
- Previous Close
- 195.43
- Open
- 191.48
- Bid
- 191.81
- Ask
- 192.11
- Low
- 191.15
- High
- 192.62
- Volume
- 217
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 5.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.49%
- Year Change
- 35.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%