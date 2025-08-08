Valute / RGLD
RGLD: Royal Gold Inc
191.67 USD 3.65 (1.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RGLD ha avuto una variazione del 1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.40 e ad un massimo di 192.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Royal Gold Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
186.40 192.66
Intervallo Annuale
129.90 196.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 188.02
- Apertura
- 187.66
- Bid
- 191.67
- Ask
- 191.97
- Minimo
- 186.40
- Massimo
- 192.66
- Volume
- 3.409 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.23%
20 settembre, sabato