QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RGLD
Tornare a Azioni

RGLD: Royal Gold Inc

191.67 USD 3.65 (1.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RGLD ha avuto una variazione del 1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.40 e ad un massimo di 192.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Royal Gold Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGLD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.40 192.66
Intervallo Annuale
129.90 196.00
Chiusura Precedente
188.02
Apertura
187.66
Bid
191.67
Ask
191.97
Minimo
186.40
Massimo
192.66
Volume
3.409 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.94%
Variazione Mensile
5.85%
Variazione Semestrale
17.41%
Variazione Annuale
35.23%
20 settembre, sabato