RGLD: Royal Gold Inc

188.02 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RGLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり183.83の安値と188.14の高値で取引されました。

Royal Gold Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
183.83 188.14
1年のレンジ
129.90 196.00
以前の終値
188.10
始値
186.25
買値
188.02
買値
188.32
安値
183.83
高値
188.14
出来高
1.981 K
1日の変化
-0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
3.83%
6ヶ月の変化
15.17%
1年の変化
32.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K