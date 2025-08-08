通貨 / RGLD
RGLD: Royal Gold Inc
188.02 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RGLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり183.83の安値と188.14の高値で取引されました。
Royal Gold Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RGLD News
1日のレンジ
183.83 188.14
1年のレンジ
129.90 196.00
- 以前の終値
- 188.10
- 始値
- 186.25
- 買値
- 188.02
- 買値
- 188.32
- 安値
- 183.83
- 高値
- 188.14
- 出来高
- 1.981 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.17%
- 1年の変化
- 32.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K