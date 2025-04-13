CotationsSections
Devises / MSTY
MSTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

16.05 USD 0.13 (0.80%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MSTY a changé de -0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.74 et à un maximum de 16.33.

Suivez la dynamique Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
15.74 16.33
Range Annuel
14.84 46.49
Clôture Précédente
16.18
Ouverture
16.17
Bid
16.05
Ask
16.35
Plus Bas
15.74
Plus Haut
16.33
Volume
9.067 K
Changement quotidien
-0.80%
Changement Mensuel
3.41%
Changement à 6 Mois
-22.13%
Changement Annuel
-36.13%
20 septembre, samedi