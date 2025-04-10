Währungen / MSTY
MSTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
15.90 USD 0.28 (1.73%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MSTY hat sich für heute um -1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MSTY News
Tagesspanne
15.74 16.33
Jahresspanne
14.84 46.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 16.18
- Eröffnung
- 16.17
- Bid
- 15.90
- Ask
- 16.20
- Tief
- 15.74
- Hoch
- 16.33
- Volumen
- 8.148 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -22.85%
- Jahresänderung
- -36.73%
