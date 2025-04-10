Valute / MSTY
MSTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
16.05 USD 0.13 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MSTY ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.74 e ad un massimo di 16.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.74 16.33
Intervallo Annuale
14.84 46.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.18
- Apertura
- 16.17
- Bid
- 16.05
- Ask
- 16.35
- Minimo
- 15.74
- Massimo
- 16.33
- Volume
- 9.067 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -36.13%
21 settembre, domenica