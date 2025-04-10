QuotazioniSezioni
MSTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

16.05 USD 0.13 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MSTY ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.74 e ad un massimo di 16.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Trust II YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.74 16.33
Intervallo Annuale
14.84 46.49
Chiusura Precedente
16.18
Apertura
16.17
Bid
16.05
Ask
16.35
Minimo
15.74
Massimo
16.33
Volume
9.067 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
3.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.13%
Variazione Annuale
-36.13%
21 settembre, domenica