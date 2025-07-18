Devises / JACK
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
JACK: Jack In The Box Inc
18.92 USD 0.07 (0.37%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de JACK a changé de 0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.26 et à un maximum de 19.01.
Suivez la dynamique Jack In The Box Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JACK Nouvelles
- Stifel maintains Jack In The Box stock rating at Hold amid sales concerns
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Jack in the Box: Running Out Of Midnight Snacks (NASDAQ:JACK)
- Jack in the Box: Not The Value Deal I Am Looking For Today (NASDAQ:JACK)
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Struggling Mexican chain, Del Taco, adds big value deal
- Burger King makes major move fans will love after franchise bankruptcies
- Jack In The Box stock rating reiterated at Equalweight by Morgan Stanley
- Jack in the Box CEO says Hispanic consumers pulling back spending over ’uncertainty’
- DoorDash To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
- Jack In The Box stock price target lowered to $19 by Piper Sandler
- Goldman Sachs maintains Sell rating on Jack In The Box stock amid weak Q3
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Earnings call transcript: Jack in the Box Q3 2025 shows EPS miss, stock dips
- Jack In The Box (JACK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Jack In The Box earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Denny’s offers mixed views on restaurant industry, as bigger rivals prepare to report earnings this week
- Restaurant Brands (QSR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Earnings Preview: Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Bankrupt Mexican restaurant chain reopens locations after mass closures
- Coca-Cola brings back controversial Coke flavor
Range quotidien
18.26 19.01
Range Annuel
16.55 54.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 18.85
- Ouverture
- 18.81
- Bid
- 18.92
- Ask
- 19.22
- Plus Bas
- 18.26
- Plus Haut
- 19.01
- Volume
- 4.520 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -30.75%
- Changement Annuel
- -59.43%
20 septembre, samedi