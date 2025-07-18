Valute / JACK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JACK: Jack In The Box Inc
18.92 USD 0.07 (0.37%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JACK ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.26 e ad un massimo di 19.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Jack In The Box Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JACK News
- Stifel maintains Jack In The Box stock rating at Hold amid sales concerns
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Jack in the Box: Running Out Of Midnight Snacks (NASDAQ:JACK)
- Jack in the Box: Not The Value Deal I Am Looking For Today (NASDAQ:JACK)
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Struggling Mexican chain, Del Taco, adds big value deal
- Burger King makes major move fans will love after franchise bankruptcies
- Jack In The Box stock rating reiterated at Equalweight by Morgan Stanley
- Jack in the Box CEO says Hispanic consumers pulling back spending over ’uncertainty’
- DoorDash To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
- Jack In The Box stock price target lowered to $19 by Piper Sandler
- Goldman Sachs maintains Sell rating on Jack In The Box stock amid weak Q3
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Earnings call transcript: Jack in the Box Q3 2025 shows EPS miss, stock dips
- Jack In The Box (JACK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Jack In The Box earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Denny’s offers mixed views on restaurant industry, as bigger rivals prepare to report earnings this week
- Restaurant Brands (QSR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Earnings Preview: Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Bankrupt Mexican restaurant chain reopens locations after mass closures
- Coca-Cola brings back controversial Coke flavor
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.26 19.01
Intervallo Annuale
16.55 54.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.85
- Apertura
- 18.81
- Bid
- 18.92
- Ask
- 19.22
- Minimo
- 18.26
- Massimo
- 19.01
- Volume
- 4.520 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -59.43%
20 settembre, sabato