Currencies / JACK
JACK: Jack In The Box Inc
19.42 USD 0.17 (0.87%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JACK exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.54 and at a high of 19.95.
Follow Jack In The Box Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JACK News
Daily Range
18.54 19.95
Year Range
16.55 54.43
- Previous Close
- 19.59
- Open
- 19.57
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 18.54
- High
- 19.95
- Volume
- 2.975 K
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.92%
- Year Change
- -58.35%
