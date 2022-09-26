EA SmartTrade
- Experts
- Mr Kraisit Chompungam
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 26 septembre 2022
- Activations: 5
EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs.
recommend
– Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.
– Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks.
– Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk.
– It is recommended to use brokers with low spreads.
– Enable automatic trading functionality in Expert Advisors and in MetaTrader terminals.
– Make sure your VPS and internet connection is stable, use only hedge account.
Advantages of EA SmartTrade
– You get profit from trading every day.
- Able to set profit margin in advance
– Can set Lot Multiplier that after the first club will issue a multiplier how much
– can set to close the profit only the stick itself Or combine all the sticks in the buy or sell leg, if profitable and then close at once.
– MA and CCI can be used to make trading decisions in addition to the traditional techniques of the system.
– Able to set the trading period that you want to trade at any time.
– You can set StopLoss up to 2 types.
* Normal StopLoss can be set in pops.
* EquityStop calculated StopLoss in percentage and stop all trades to reduce risk.
– It is compatible with other EAs and trading systems. The EA has a trading panel that allows traders to open trades manually. All trades opened through the trading panel are handled by the EA and closed with profit automatically.
– There is a system to notify via Line when trading.
How to set up EA SmartTrade
– Take Profit (in pips) ==>> Take Profit (in pips)
– Start lot ==>> Start lot
– Lots Multiplier ==>> Multiplier if the next lot is issued
– Maximal Lots ==>> Maximum lots per stick
– Type close orders ==>> Awerage Closing orders based on total take profit (average) or PartClose partial closing (partial close).
– Point order step (in pips) ==>> next order step (in pips)
– Minimal profit for close grid (in pips) ==>> Minimal profit for close grid (in pips)
– Magic Buy ==>> Order number at EA
– Magic Sell ==>> Sell order number at EA
– Slippage (in pips) ==>> Slippage (in pips)
– Use FastMA and SlowMA ==>> Enable FastMA and SlowMA True/False
– Fast MA ==>> Set Fast MA line
– Slow MA ==>> Set the Slow MA line
– Use CCI-indicator for entry ==>> Enable CCI True/False
– Period CCI on the current chart ==>> CCI
– Use Momentum ==> Enable Momentum True/False
– Momentum_Sell ==> 0.3
– Momentum_Buy==> 0.3
– Start Hour ==>> Start Hour
– Start Minute ==>> Start Minute
– Finish Hour ==>> Finish Hour
– Finish Minute ==>> Finish Minute
– Enable Stop Loss ==>> Enable Stop Loss
– Stop Loss ==>> Stop Loss (in pips)
– Use Equity Stop ==>> Use Equity Stop
– Total Equity Risk (%) ==>> Total Equity Risk (in %) If a certain point is reached, the system will stop trading automatically.
– Show info-panel ==>> Show panel
– color ==>> color of the panel
– Display X ==>> Display the X axis
– Display Y ==>> Displays the Y axis.