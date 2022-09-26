EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs.

recommend – Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.

– Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks.

– Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk.

– It is recommended to use brokers with low spreads.

– Enable automatic trading functionality in Expert Advisors and in MetaTrader terminals.

– Make sure your VPS and internet connection is stable, use only hedge account.





Advantages of EA SmartTrade





– You get profit from trading every day.

- Able to set profit margin in advance

– Can set Lot Multiplier that after the first club will issue a multiplier how much

– can set to close the profit only the stick itself Or combine all the sticks in the buy or sell leg, if profitable and then close at once.

– MA and CCI can be used to make trading decisions in addition to the traditional techniques of the system.

– Able to set the trading period that you want to trade at any time.

– You can set StopLoss up to 2 types.

* Normal StopLoss can be set in pops.

* EquityStop calculated StopLoss in percentage and stop all trades to reduce risk.

– It is compatible with other EAs and trading systems. The EA has a trading panel that allows traders to open trades manually. All trades opened through the trading panel are handled by the EA and closed with profit automatically.

– There is a system to notify via Line when trading.





How to set up EA SmartTrade

– Take Profit (in pips) ==>> Take Profit (in pips)

– Start lot ==>> Start lot

– Lots Multiplier ==>> Multiplier if the next lot is issued

– Maximal Lots ==>> Maximum lots per stick

– Type close orders ==>> Awerage Closing orders based on total take profit (average) or PartClose partial closing (partial close).

– Point order step (in pips) ==>> next order step (in pips)

– Minimal profit for close grid (in pips) ==>> Minimal profit for close grid (in pips)

– Magic Buy ==>> Order number at EA

– Magic Sell ==>> Sell order number at EA

– Slippage (in pips) ==>> Slippage (in pips)

– Use FastMA and SlowMA ==>> Enable FastMA and SlowMA True/False

– Fast MA ==>> Set Fast MA line

– Slow MA ==>> Set the Slow MA line

– Use CCI-indicator for entry ==>> Enable CCI True/False

– Period CCI on the current chart ==>> CCI

– Use Momentum ==> Enable Momentum True/False

– Momentum_Sell ==> 0.3

– Momentum_Buy==> 0.3

– Start Hour ==>> Start Hour

– Start Minute ==>> Start Minute

– Finish Hour ==>> Finish Hour

– Finish Minute ==>> Finish Minute

– Enable Stop Loss ==>> Enable Stop Loss

– Stop Loss ==>> Stop Loss (in pips)

– Use Equity Stop ==>> Use Equity Stop

– Total Equity Risk (%) ==>> Total Equity Risk (in %) If a certain point is reached, the system will stop trading automatically.

– Show info-panel ==>> Show panel

– color ==>> color of the panel

– Display X ==>> Display the X axis

– Display Y ==>> Displays the Y axis.