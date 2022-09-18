EA SmartTrade

EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs.

recommend

– Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.

– Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks.
– Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk.
– It is recommended to use brokers with low spreads.
– Enable automatic trading functionality in Expert Advisors and in MetaTrader terminals.
– Make sure your VPS and internet connection is stable, use only hedge account.

Advantages of EA SmartTrade

– You get profit from trading every day.
- Able to set profit margin in advance
– Can set Lot Multiplier that after the first club will issue a multiplier how much
– can set to close the profit only the stick itself Or combine all the sticks in the buy or sell leg, if profitable and then close at once.
– MA and CCI can be used to make trading decisions in addition to the traditional techniques of the system.
– Able to set the trading period that you want to trade at any time.
– You can set StopLoss up to 2 types.
* Normal StopLoss can be set in pops.
* EquityStop calculated StopLoss in percentage and stop all trades to reduce risk.
– It is compatible with other EAs and trading systems. The EA has a trading panel that allows traders to open trades manually. All trades opened through the trading panel are handled by the EA and closed with profit automatically.
– There is a system to notify via Line when trading.

How to set up EA SmartTrade
– Take Profit (in pips) ==>> Take Profit (in pips)
– Start lot ==>> Start lot
– Lots Multiplier ==>> Multiplier if the next lot is issued
– Maximal Lots ==>> Maximum lots per stick
– Type close orders ==>> Awerage Closing orders based on total take profit (average) or PartClose partial closing (partial close).
– Point order step (in pips) ==>> next order step (in pips)
– Minimal profit for close grid (in pips) ==>> Minimal profit for close grid (in pips)
– Magic Buy ==>> Order number at EA
– Magic Sell ==>> Sell order number at EA
– Slippage (in pips) ==>> Slippage (in pips)
– Use FastMA and SlowMA ==>> Enable FastMA and SlowMA True/False
– Fast MA ==>> Set Fast MA line
– Slow MA ==>> Set the Slow MA line
– Use CCI-indicator for entry ==>> Enable CCI True/False
– Period CCI on the current chart ==>> CCI
– Use Momentum ==> Enable Momentum True/False
– Momentum_Sell ==> 0.3
– Momentum_Buy==> 0.3
– Start Hour ==>> Start Hour
– Start Minute ==>> Start Minute
– Finish Hour ==>> Finish Hour
– Finish Minute ==>> Finish Minute
– Enable Stop Loss ==>> Enable Stop Loss
– Stop Loss ==>> Stop Loss (in pips)
– Use Equity Stop ==>> Use Equity Stop
– Total Equity Risk (%) ==>> Total Equity Risk (in %) If a certain point is reached, the system will stop trading automatically.
– Show info-panel ==>> Show panel
– color ==>> color of the panel
– Display X ==>> Display the X axis
– Display Y ==>> Displays the Y axis.
