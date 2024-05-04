High Point Scalper EA
- Experts
- Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
High Point Scalper EA trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend with martingale strategy .
The EA will find the best entry and exit points
This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade , check it out on Jump100
recommended assets JUMPS100
Recommended Broker.. Deriv
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $100
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
you will get one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD for free
Stochastic oscillator Overbought and Oversold
EA uses a unique entry method Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP)