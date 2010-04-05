Range Breakout MT4 EA

LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308572 Message me after purchase for the correct setfiles!

The Range Breakout EA for MetaTrader is built on a time-tested, reliable concept — trading breakouts from tight price ranges. This is one of the oldest and most consistently effective principles in trading, used by professionals for decades.

Unlike many Expert Advisors you’ll find on MQL5 that show perfect backtests but fail in live trading, this EA was not curve-fitted to produce idealized results. Those flashy equity curves are often the result of over-optimization, and they rarely survive real market conditions.

What you see here is different. The Range Breakout EA is designed to reflect realistic, live-trading performance — not marketing hype. The results are honest, the strategy is robust, and the goal is long-term profitability.

You’ll receive a complete package of set files for all supported currency pairs, so you can deploy the EA quickly and confidently.

⚠️ As with all trading systems, there is risk involved. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly and apply sound risk management.



