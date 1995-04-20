Range Predictor

Introducing the Range Predictor: Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! 🚀

Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves—Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels, this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127517/

Why Traders Love the Range Predictor

Initially a legacy tool, the Range Predictor gained such a devoted following that it’s now back and better than ever! Its ability to accurately forecast price reversals and pinpoint trend shifts has made it a must-have for traders seeking to stay ahead of the competition.

Here's why it’s a game-changer:

  • Dynamic Range Updates: When price breaks out of the current range, new levels are calculated instantly—no lag, no repainting.
  • Trend Tracking Made Simple: Watch the central level for a quick read on trend direction—up when it rises, down when it falls.
  • Customizable Precision: Adjust the settings to fit your style, whether you’re hunting for short-term breakouts or long-term trends.

🔧 SETTINGS: Fine-Tune Your Success

1. Length (ATR Length):
Set the depth of analysis! A higher length smooths the data, delivering more stable, equally spaced ranges. Lower it for quicker, more reactive predictions.

2. Factor (Range Width):
Want wider, long-term ranges? Increase the Factor to minimize false breakouts. For fast, frequent ranges, go lower for tighter control and more opportunities.

3. Timeframe (Indicator Output):
Choose the timeframe that matches your strategy. Use a higher timeframe for broader trends or a lower one for rapid, real-time updates.

4. Source (Data Input):
Pick the right data source for accurate predictions. Stick with price-scale sources like the closing price to ensure precision.

How It Works: Simple, Powerful, Accurate

When the price touches the upper or lower levels of the predicted range, expect a reversal. If the price breaks through, the Range Predictor adapts instantly, giving you fresh levels to watch. The central level serves as your compass—rising in an uptrend, falling in a downtrend.

No more guesswork. No more missed opportunities. Just real-time, actionable insights at your fingertips.

And remember, don’t hesitate to contact me if you face any issues—I’m here to help!

Ready to see the future of trading? Let the Range Predictor be your guide. 🔥

