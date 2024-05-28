Trend Punch

Introducing Trend Punch, the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symbols, Trend Punch adapts to all timeframes, giving you the flexibility to trade the way you want!

This custom indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect robust trends, so you can trade with the assurance that you're making informed decisions based on accurate market analysis.

Why Choose Trend Punch?

  • Smart Trend Detection: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify strong market trends, helping you make informed decisions with confidence!
  • No Lag & No Repaint: Experience reliable and timely signals without lagging or repainting issues!
  • Professional Panel: Displays symbol name & timeframe, 3 take profit prices, stop loss price, total signals, win/loss ratio, last signal age, total profit in points, success rate, and overall trend rating. 
Features
  • Buy & Sell Arrows: Clear signals with a cool effect for easy visualization.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications: Stay updated with real-time alerts and notifications.
  • Versatile timeframes: M1 for ScalpersM15 for Intraday TradersH1 & H4 for Day TradersOther timeframes are also excellent!
  • Recommended symbols: M1 for XAUUSD (gold) & M15 for forex pairs! Please feel free to try other symbols or timeframes, this is only our recommendation.

Elevate your trading strategy with Trend Punch and trade like a real pro!

Manual guide: Click here


Avis 38
juan miguel palomares
48
juan miguel palomares 2025.09.17 09:24 
 

Probando todavía el indicador, parece que promete. Gracias al desarrollador.

Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz
218
Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz 2024.11.27 19:23 
 

Great indicator, highly recommend

Yik Hung Lai
544
Yik Hung Lai 2024.11.05 16:49 
 

great indicator, highly recommend

