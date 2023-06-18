Riko Trend

The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend.

The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price fluctuations of a stock, commodity or currency. The indicator is displayed on top of the price chart. The indicator helps to assess how prices are located relative to a normal trading range. Bollinger Bands create a frame within which prices are considered normal. Bollinger Bands are built in the form of upper and lower borders around the moving average, but the band width is not static, but proportional to the standard deviation from the moving average for the analyzed period of time.

A trading signal is considered when the price exits the trading range, either rising above the upper line or breaking through the lower line. If the price chart fluctuates between the lines, the indicator does not give trading signals. The bot can touch in any direction. The parameters are mostly clear. If any is not clear, write in private messages.
