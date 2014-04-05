Lux Trend MT5

The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales.

After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus! 

Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system used by real traders worldwide, demonstrating consistent success in the forex market.

Why Lux Trend?

  • Accurate Signals: Buy and sell signals instantly appear at trendline breakouts.

  • No Lag and No Repaint: All signals are generated in real-time and confirmed at the candle close.

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Each signal automatically provides the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, calculated from previous highs or lows.

  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts for buy and sell signals on your terminal, phone and even email.

Lux Trend is compatible with any timeframe and any trading symbol! For optimal performance, it's recommended to use a low-spread ECN broker.

Manual Guide: Click here


