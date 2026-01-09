UsdJpy Trend System
- Experts
- Guad Bibar
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
UsdJpy Trend System is an automated trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY currency pair.
The system is based on rule-driven trend logic and is designed to operate only when predefined technical conditions are met.
The Expert Advisor follows a structured execution approach and avoids aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. It does not rely on averaging, recovery techniques, or position multiplication.
Core Features
-
Designed exclusively for USDJPY
-
Rule-based trend-aligned execution
-
Uses closed candle data only (no repainting logic)
-
Single-direction trade logic per signal
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Trade ownership controlled via magic number
-
Compatible with Strategy Tester
Risk & Trade Control
-
User-configurable parameters for position sizing and risk
-
No forced compounding or hidden money management logic
-
Designed to limit exposure by trading only when conditions align
Trading involves risk. Market behavior changes, and no automated system can guarantee results.
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: as defined in input parameters
-
Broker: ECN or standard broker with stable execution
-
VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Important Notes
-
This product does not guarantee profits
-
Performance depends on market conditions and user settings
-
Demo testing is strongly recommended before live deployment
-
Proper risk management is essential
Support
For setup or configuration questions, please contact via the MQL5 messaging system.