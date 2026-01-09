UsdJpy Trend System is an automated trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY currency pair.

The system is based on rule-driven trend logic and is designed to operate only when predefined technical conditions are met.

The Expert Advisor follows a structured execution approach and avoids aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. It does not rely on averaging, recovery techniques, or position multiplication.

Core Features

Designed exclusively for USDJPY

Rule-based trend-aligned execution

Uses closed candle data only (no repainting logic)

Single-direction trade logic per signal

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Trade ownership controlled via magic number

Compatible with Strategy Tester

Risk & Trade Control

User-configurable parameters for position sizing and risk

No forced compounding or hidden money management logic

Designed to limit exposure by trading only when conditions align

Trading involves risk. Market behavior changes, and no automated system can guarantee results.

Recommended Usage

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: as defined in input parameters

Broker: ECN or standard broker with stable execution

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Important Notes

This product does not guarantee profits

Performance depends on market conditions and user settings

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live deployment

Proper risk management is essential

Support

For setup or configuration questions, please contact via the MQL5 messaging system.