UsdJpy Trend System

UsdJpy Trend System is an automated trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY currency pair.
The system is based on rule-driven trend logic and is designed to operate only when predefined technical conditions are met.

The Expert Advisor follows a structured execution approach and avoids aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. It does not rely on averaging, recovery techniques, or position multiplication.

Core Features

  • Designed exclusively for USDJPY

  • Rule-based trend-aligned execution

  • Uses closed candle data only (no repainting logic)

  • Single-direction trade logic per signal

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trade ownership controlled via magic number

  • Compatible with Strategy Tester

Risk & Trade Control

  • User-configurable parameters for position sizing and risk

  • No forced compounding or hidden money management logic

  • Designed to limit exposure by trading only when conditions align

Trading involves risk. Market behavior changes, and no automated system can guarantee results.

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: as defined in input parameters

  • Broker: ECN or standard broker with stable execution

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Important Notes

  • This product does not guarantee profits

  • Performance depends on market conditions and user settings

  • Demo testing is strongly recommended before live deployment

  • Proper risk management is essential

Support

For setup or configuration questions, please contact via the MQL5 messaging system.


