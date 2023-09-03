Advanced ADX Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
ADX
Welcome to the Advanced ADX Robot
=================================
The Robot is based on ADX Crossovers.
You decide which time frame.
The Ea has the following settings
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- lot increasement
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Please trade responsible.
Thank you